July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man loses life in labour accident

By Peter Michael00

A 54-year-old died in a work accident in Limassol on Thursday morning, police said.

The man, Andreas Constantinou, was working on a construction site, when he fell 4.5 metres at 7:20am, police said.

He was taken to Limassol General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to the labour inspection department the man, who co-owned the company conducting the works at the site, lost his balance crossing a walkway over the basement of the construction site.

The department added the walkway did not have any protective barriers around it, and it was very narrow.



Related posts

Paphos-Limasol motorway to close one lane in stages until September

Peter Michael

Ministry orders investigation after parked buses do not remain stationary

Annette Chrysostomou

Traffic accident victim died of a heart attack

Peter Michael

Anastasiades praises Macron’s initiatives as ‘ray of hope’ (updated)

Evie Andreou

Man jailed for two years for transporting migrants

Nick Theodoulou

Limassol set to install water refill station, company looking for funds for more

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign