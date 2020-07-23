Man who stabbed his ex-wife to death jailed for 18 years

A 42-year-old man, who stabbed his ex-wife to death, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for manslaughter on Thursday by the Paphos Criminal Court.

In January, the woman, Ghada Al Nouri, was found dead in her house in the town’s technical school area by a social worker during a routine visit. She had wounds to her chest and was reportedly found in her bed.

Al Nouri was a mother of seven. Her two older children, aged 16 and 17, live in Syria while the remainder, aged between three and 11, were living with her.

The head of the Paphos CID, Michalis Ioannou, said that three of the five children were in the flat when the attack took place.

The body was examined by state pathologist Angeliki Papeta who surmised that the stabbing took place between 7am and 8am on January 20.

Her ex-husband, Hussein Farouh was made the prime suspect in the case, and was found three days later in Limassol.

He had reportedly been hiding out in a shop that had been converted into living quarters and was being maintained by fellow Syrians.

On Thursday, he was found guilty on the charge of manslaughter on his own admission.

The court said in its ruling, his actions were unjustifiable under the pretence he lost control due to being emotionally charged.

Farouh had apparently found his ex-wife kissing someone else on the couch of her home one night and she told her ex-husband she was in love with the person.

Later during an argument at the house, he stabbed her and abandoned her bleeding to death.

She died from hemorrhaging, the court said. It added if she had been taken to the hospital in time, she might possibly have been saved.

Ahead of her death and amid criticism authorities failed her, Nouri had filed a complaint to police against her husband on January 10 and a restraining order was issued by a court.

The social services said they had been providing the woman with support.

The head of social services Maria Kyradji said there was a report to the service at the beginning of 2019 but it did not concern violence.

Kyradji said the problem was tackled through mediation but neither parent gave consent to cooperate and did not sign the necessary agreement granting the social services a right to intervene.

However, social workers continued to support the family, Kyradji said.

Argentoula Ioannou, of the Network Against Violence to Women, told the state broadcaster that social services had left the victim to her own devices.

“Instead of providing her a place to stay, they let her go back to her home, just one day before she was murdered.”





