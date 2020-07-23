Microsoft profit jumps in Q2

Microsoft Corp beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, as the global shift to work from home boosted sales for its cloud service Azure and productivity software suite.
The tech giant’s revenue rose 13 per cent to $38.03 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating analysts’ estimates of $36.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
According to the Microsoft press release late on Wednesday:
- Operating income was $13.9 billion and increased 35 per cent
- Net income was $11.6 billion and increased 38 per cent GAAP and 36 per cent non-GAAP
- Diluted earnings per share was $1.51 and increased 40 per cent GAAP and 37 per cent non-GAAP.
“We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organization can benefit.”
Microsoft returned $8.5 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
“Strong execution from our sales teams and partners drove Commercial Cloud revenue to $12.5 billion, up 39 per cent year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.8 billion and increased 17 per cent (up 19 per cent in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
- Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 16 per cent (up 18 per cent in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 27 per cent (up 30 per cent in constant currency)
- Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 19 per cent (up 20 per cent in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 37.2 million
- LinkedIn revenue increased 24 per cent (up 26 per cent in constant currency)
- Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 12 per cent (up 15 per cent in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 42 per cent (up 45 per cent in constant currency)
Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $11.9 billion and increased 27 per cent (up 28 per cent in constant currency).