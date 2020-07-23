July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Number of social insurance cheats runs just over 4,000

By Elias Hazou00
The labour ministry

Some 4,000 criminal cases involving cheating on social insurance contributions were pending at the end of April this year, the Social Insurance Services said in a statement on Thursday.

Of these, 1,456 cases related to employers and 2,557 cases to self-employed persons.

The Social Insurance Services also announced that it is currently assessing a series of applications filed for benefits and pensions.

For instance, currently under review are applications for those persons whose employment was terminated, and their period of unemployment began on April 3, 2020.

On the sickness benefit, the applications now being assessed are those filed up to April 4, and for disability pension those applications filed in March and April this year.

Also being assessed are applications for a statutory pension for those persons who became potentially eligible in March 2020; for the social pension (old-age pension), the applications examined concern those persons becoming potentially eligible in February and March 2020.

 



Related posts

Hope for Limnes homeowners as work to begin early next year

Elias Hazou

Turkey issues new Navtex to override one Cyprus issued for Russian exercise

Elias Hazou

PEP probe kicked over to ad hoc committee

Elias Hazou

Second man loses life at work hours after site accident claims first victim (Updated)

Peter Michael

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Turkey’s activities in the region

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Macron calls on EU to come down harder on Turkey (Update 2)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign