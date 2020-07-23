Our View: Not easy, but dialogue the only way to ease Greco-Turkish tensions

THE MEDIA may be relishing the latest standoff between Greece and Turkey because it stirs great interest in the news, justifies scare-mongering, sensationalist headlines and jingoistic posturing, which often give rise to public hysteria. This in turn puts pressure on governments to take action, for fear of being accused of not defending the national interests. The danger is always that the situation could veer out of control.

Trouble has been brewing between Greece and Turkey ever since the latter signed the agreement on maritime boundaries with Libya, but the row was restricted to the diplomatic level. Greece secured the backing of the EU for its position and secured verbal condemnations of Turkey’s actions from several countries. Ankara, in response, insisted that it was exercising its sovereign rights, claiming that the Libya-Turkey accord was in line with Law of the Seas.

Things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday when Turkey issued a Navtex, reserving an area south of the island of Kastellorizo, an area Greece considers part of its continental shelf, for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis research vessel. The news put the Greek armed forces on alert, while the Oruc Reis, is expected to arrive in the part of the seas claimed by Greece, escorted by the Turkish navy. Will the Greek government send its ships to protect its waters, which are much closer to Turkey than the Greek mainland? If it does, it would take one false move or rash decision by a commanding officer to spark an episode, the consequences of which could be disastrous.

Apart from putting its armed forces on alert, Greece has reported Turkey to the US, Nato and the EU while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stepped up his calls for sanctions against Turkey. Even in the highly unlikely event there were EU sanctions, at some stage Greece would still have to enter a dialogue with Turkey. Dialogue is the only answer and Turkey’s foreign ministry, in its statements defending its unlawful actions, always highlights the need for talks.

President Erdogan, however, is not exactly cultivating the ground for a constructive and meaningful dialogue. Issuing a Navtex and sending the Oruc Reis to a sea area Greece considers part of its continental shelf, a few days after some form of dialogue between the two countries had commenced in Germany, cannot be described as a show of good faith. On the contrary, it puts Mitsotakis who had agreed to a dialogue in a very difficult position. If he accepted the invitation to further dialogue, Greece would appear to be giving in to Turkey’s unlawful and aggressive behaviour.

Dialogue is the only way to ease the tension, but it would require a practical show of good will by Erdogan, something that is unlikely to happen. We can only hope that if and when crisis point is reached – and we hope it never does – good sense will prevail. Sadly, we cannot be sure of this.





