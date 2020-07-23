July 23, 2020

Petrolina Racing Team dominates Palm Trees Rally

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The car driven by Alexandros Tsouloftas, along with co-driver Stelios Elia, was the overall winner

The Petrolina Racing Team has reasserted its dominance in the Cypriot rally scene by taking the first four spots in the Palm Trees Rally. The event took place over the July 18 – July 19 weekend and is part of the Cyprus Rally Championship.

The Palm Trees Rally is organised by the Larnaca Motorsport Club and is regulated and coordinated by the Cyprus Motorsport Federation. The rally starts and finishes at the GSZ stadium in Larnaca and is composed of eight special stages. The finishing ceremony was held at Finikoudes avenue.

Alexandros Tsouloftas, along with co-driver Stelios Elia, was the overall winner. Tsouloftas drove a VW Polo R5. Second place went to Simos Galatariotis with Antonis Ioannou in the co-driver’s seat. Galatariotis also drove a VW Polo R5.

Christos Demosthenous took third place with Constantinos Pavlou at his side, the two of them riding in a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX. Fourth place went to Panayiotis Yiangou, along with co-driver Panayiotis Kyriakou, driving a Hyundai i20 R5.

Well-known Cypriot veteran Costas Laos and co-driver Michalis Stylianou took eighth position, driving a Mitsubishi EVO IX. Laos has been participating in national and international rally events for the best part of two decades.

More details on the event can be found on the official Cyprus Motorsport Federation website: http://www.webcfm.com



