July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police launch manhunt following stabbing last week

By Annette Chrysostomou0488

Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted murder, it was announced on Thursday.

The wanted man is 38 years old and has been involved in other offences in the past.

At around 9.30am on July 18, a 46-year-old man was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was diagnosed with a stomach injury, bruises and kidney failure.

Police officers at the hospital questioned the man who told them he was walking on Apostolou Pavlou avenue in Kato Paphos on July 15 at 11pm when he signalled a dark-coloured car to stop.

When the vehicle stopped, the co-driver got out, and the pedestrian asked to be taken to the city centre.

The co-driver allegedly asked him for money which the 46-year-old refused to hand over.

An argument ensued and, according to the complainant, the unknown man attacked him with a knife and injured him. He then got back into the car and the driver and co-driver drove off.

The injured man told police he walked to his house and did not initially visit a hospital because he thought his injuries were not serious.

After being admitted to the hospital, he underwent surgery and was detained for treatment in the ICU because he was in critical condition.

The 38-year-old and another person believed to be involved are wanted by police.



