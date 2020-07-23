July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police searching for missing Romanian man

By Staff Reporter0177
Popa Andrei

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old man, missing from his Larnaca home since Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police bulletin, Popa Andrei, a Romanian national, left his home on Wednesday with two other individuals, aged 26 and 25.

Andrei is said to have later called a friend and claimed that the two other individuals took him to an area unknown to him, where they hit him and robbed him. The two alleged assailants also tried to take his mobile phone, which has been deactivated since around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

Police have since arrested a 25-year-old man and are questioning him.

Anyone with information on Andrei’s whereabouts should call Larnaca CID at 24804060, the citizens’ hotline at 1460, or contact their nearest police station.



Staff Reporter

