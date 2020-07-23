July 23, 2020

Public urged not to kill snakes

The natrix-natrix cypriaca grass snake

The herpetological society on Thursday called on people not to kill snakes but rather protect them, pointing out their importance in tackling rodent problems in a natural way.

The group said there were eight snake species in Cyprus with the venomous blunt-nosed viper (macrovipera lebetina) being the only one posing danger to humans. “Its venom is composed of various proteins, which have hemotoxic and cytotoxic effects, and causes necrosis of red blood cells and tissues.”

Certain species of snakes are protected by the European Habitats Directive and national legislation for the making it an offense to catch and kill them, the group said, adding that all snake species of snakes found in Cyprus, are protected by the Berne Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats.

Given that no snake will attack humans unless disturbed or provoked, the group said, people should not try capture or kill any of them and avoid going in areas with dense vegetation that prevents visibility or putting their hands in bushes or under rocks and tree barks without protective gloves.

The group also called on people to remove from their properties anything that could be used by snakes as shelter but also make sure they do not leave out food that could attract rodents because, in their turn, they attract snakes.

The society stressed the “great value of snakes in the environment”, as they regulate, among other things, the number of unwanted organisms such as rodents, without the need to place chemicals that have harmful effects on the food chain and extension to man himself.

“Balance in nature depends on the conservation of all organisms including reptiles,” it said.

It added that everyone’s contribution to the survival and conservation of species in the various ecosystems is necessary. By protecting the island’s reptile fauna, the group said, people are benefiting themselves.



