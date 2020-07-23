Restaurant Review: Family Nest, Nicosia

In an age where labels are so important and none more so than in the consumption of food – if vegetarians will only eat vegetables, and carnivores only eat meat and gastropodarians prefer snails and gastropods and cannibalarians will only eat humans, then I am a pescatarian, a devourer of fish. And while a select few will only eat fish where the sea is visible I am happy to consume them everywhere they are fresh and the chef has been in the practice of cooking them for as long as Kyriacos Charalambous of the Family Nest.

In business on the same site since 1993 with his wife Nitsa, they have established what could be described as an exclusive establishment for the discerning pescatarian. One could use the term illusive, for it is not easy to find. I was given at least half a dozen different directions, they even have a map on their website which needs the skill of Bear Grylls to interpret. My route would be, coming from the President’s palace, travel along Strovolos Avenue until the traffic lights opposite the Municipality, turn left into Stavrou, travel uphill until the Mavros Emporium, take the next turning on the right and keep driving till you reach a derelict area providing parking for fleets of cars and that’s where the Family has its Nest. Framed in shrubbery, step inside and enjoy the best fish meal you will eat in Nicosia.

We are welcomed by our charming waitress Nova, who is observing the hygiene laws – all the waiting staff are masked, all tables correctly spaced – while there is an ambience of expectation and the atmosphere is cool. The menu is in English and Greek and displays a visual guide for those that may be afflicted by food allergies. Kyriacos has a simple philosophy, he serves his customers the food he would cook for his family. The menu has depth and requires careful examination. While so engaged we need alcohol; the companions select a bottle of Vasilicon and for me an Ouzo, the perfect aperitif when dining on fish. There are two Fish meze on offer: the premier contains 16 items at €23.80 and the smaller one has five less dishes at €18.50.

The companions are drawn to the shrimps; the English are often confused by the generic term, being accustomed to regarding shrimps as little inconsequential grasshopper size beings, while the Americans consider any crustacean smaller than a lobster, a shrimp. We are not English. There are shrimp on the menu that are large enough to sink a boat. I spy Grouper and am invited into the kitchen to view the catch of the morning, unfortunately someone got there before me. The range of fish is extensive and surprising: the ice-bath contains Rabbit fish, Snappers, Parrot fish, Bass, Bream and Mullet and many more, very few of these are from the farms, which drew a look of disappointment from the waiter when I made such a suggestion.

All fresh fish is sold by the kilo and the cheapest on the Nest’s menu is Cod. Did you know we have Cod in the Med? Well we have. They were first brought to the surface in 2008 and that particular species (Gadus gadidae) had been in our waters for four years. Fresh Cod for me.

The companions decided we should share everything and ordered a mixed dish of Cuttlefish and Squid, enormous grilled shrimp, baby Octopus, and a large salad. For myself, it was the deep fried Cod and Shrimp in an Ouzo sauce. An excellent evening for serious pescatarians.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Fish

WHERE Family Nest, Keramico 4, Strovolos, Nicosia

WHEN Daily 11am-3pm and 7-10pm

CONTACT 22-427160, 99-651542

HOW MUCH Reasonable





