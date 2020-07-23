July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second man loses life at work hours after site accident claims first victim (Updated)

By Peter Michael01462

Two men lost their lives in work-related accidents on Thursday, both in Limassol.

In the first incident, occurring in the morning, 54-year-old Andreas Constantinou was working on a construction site, when he fell from a height of 4.5 metres.

He was rushed to Limassol General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to the labour inspection department the man, who co-owned the company conducting the works at the site, lost his balance crossing a walkway over the basement of the construction site.

The department added the walkway did not have any protective barriers around it, and it was very narrow.

A few hours later, a 20-year-old Syrian man died after he fell 23 metres from a high-rise under construction on Limassol’s coastal avenue.

The deceased was identified as Shaesh Ousama Aloumar.



