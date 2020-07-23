July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic accident victim died of a heart attack

By Peter Michael0109

A 76-year-old, whose car overturned on the old Paphos-Limassol road on Monday, died from a heart attack a post-mortem showed on Thursday.

On Monday, the man, Ian Henry, was found dead by police after his vehicle overturned into a field.

Police removed his body from the vehicle and rushed him to Paphos General where doctors pronounced him dead.



Related posts

Ministry orders investigation after parked buses do not remain stationary

Annette Chrysostomou

Anastasiades praises Macron’s initiatives as ‘ray of hope’ (updated)

Evie Andreou

Man jailed for two years for transporting migrants

Nick Theodoulou

Limassol set to install water refill station, company looking for funds for more

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Street vendors call for fairs and festivals to be allowed

Nick Theodoulou

Bases 84 Squadron helped fight fires last year by dropping 200 tonnes of water

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign