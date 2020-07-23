July 23, 2020

Turkish provocations, EU priorities on Anastasiades-Macron agenda

Issues concerning cooperation between Cyprus and France in energy and defence, bilateral relations, Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as EU priorities, will be discussed later on Thursday morning in Paris between President Nicos Anastasiades and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Anastasiades will be received at 11.30 Cyprus time by Macron and, after the welcoming ceremony, both presidents will make statements to the press.

They will then meet in the presence of the members of their delegations to discuss cooperation between Cyprus and France and the other issues mentioned above.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, Cyprus’ Ambassador in Paris Pantias Eliades, Advisor to the President on Energy issues Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and other officials.

Earlier, the defence minister will meet his French counterpart Florence Parly.

The Cypriot delegation will return to Cyprus later on Thursday.



