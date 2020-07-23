July 23, 2020

Yellow weather warning issued for Friday

By Evie Andreou0112

The met office has issued a yellow warning over extreme high temperature for Friday.

The warning concerns the period between 1pm and 5pm when the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41C inland and to around 33C over Troodos’ highest peaks.

Temperatures are expected to rise at around 33C on the west coast and at 36C on the rest of the coastal areas.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly are advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear in the afternoon, but locally increased clouds will be observed, mainly in the mountains. The temperature is not expected to change significantly, remaining above seasonal average.

The same weather pattern is expected on Sunday and Monday.



