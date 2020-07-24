July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

A revolutionary collection in 360° and in virtual reality by ARTE

By CM Guest Columnist00

In the framework of the exhibition “Icons of Modern Art. The Shchukin collection” ARTE Creative produced a 360° and virtual reality video directed by Pierre Zandrowicz that takes you on a journey from the Trubetskoy Palace to the Fondation Louis Vuitton.



Related posts

Aspiring star Antigoni Buxton releases new song “Good as Gold”

CM Guest Columnist

The Isle of the dead – a painting by Arnold Böcklin I ARTE TRIPS – 360 VR

CM Guest Columnist

Bohemian Rhapsody for Symphony Orchestra and Solo Viola

CM Guest Columnist

Thousand-Hand Bodhisattva | CCTV English

CM Guest Columnist

Why is Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring” considered a masterpiece?

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual tour of Pentadaktylos-Contemporaries | A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign