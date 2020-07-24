July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: An in depth look at the challenges facing Cyprus shipping

By Rosie Charalambous

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • We look in-depth at the challenges facing one of Cyprus’ most important sectors: shipping
  • As she heads back to the Netherlands after 4 years on the island, the Dutch Ambassador looks back over her time in Cyprus 

Also available HERE



