Are annuities good investments for your rainy days?

Have you ever considered annuities as an investment for retirement?

They can give you financial security and offer income for your rainy days.

But!

What are annuities?

First, let us understand what is an annuity plan? Annuities are retirement plans that are an agreement between an insurance provider and you in exchange for a large sum of money. In other words, an annuity plan covers the perils and risks of ‘outliving your retirement financial corpus.’

The insurance company pays a lump-sum at some point, quite often, a monthly amount. The payments being right away in the future and make retirement even more protected.

However, do you think annuities are worth a try as a part of the retirement plan for you?

Let’s dive into more details about annuities and see if they can prove a good investment for your old days.

Well, to begin with, annuities are not often recommended to be a part of the retirement strategy.

Why?

That’s because of their low returns, coupled with payouts that are taxable, and lock-in of the invested financial corpus in annuities.

Although there are poor returns, and taxable payouts, a lot of people still choose an annuity plan to get fixed pay irrespective of how long they’re going to live.

The reason is – retirement annuity plans come with the potential of lifetime guaranteed annual or monthly income for you until your demise.

The average return from the annuity plan is usually between 5% and 6% before tax, based on the annuity option you choose.

Types of Annuity

There are different kinds of annuity plans offered by different insurance providers. They are as follows:

Deferred Annuity aka Longevity Insurance

You have to invest your money for some time before the payments are made under the deferred annuity. You can choose this if you’re still working, i.e. if you still have some time until your retirement. Deferred annuity comes with a cover that means if you’re around the nominated beneficiary or the nominee gets the lump-sum amount.

Immediate Annuity

You receive payments as soon as you make the initial payment. If you’re drawing near retirement age, then the immediate annuity plan is a great catch. So, deferred annuity accrues money while the immediate annuity pays you money.

Variable Annuity

Variable annuity meaning the annuities with unfixed payouts and varies from insurer to insurer. This type of annuity is entirely based on the performance of the market of the insurance provider. Furthermore, market-linked plans are more prone to risks. However, if the returns are good your pay-outs will most probably be higher and vice-versa.

Fixed Annuity

As the name suggests, under fixed annuity plans, the payout amount is fixed for the entire period of the annuity. Besides, the duration of the plan is fixed. Hence, even after the demise of the policyholder, it is the nominees who’ll probably receive the fixed pay-out.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Annuities

As annuities for retirement are always debatable, here is a list of various advantages and disadvantages of annuities. They are:

Advantages

Although some of the key advantages were mentioned above there is more to the list of pros of annuities. They are:

No cap investment

Annuities come with no investment caps unlike other investments such as the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme.

No scope of reinvestment risk

One of the biggest advantages of annuity meaning retirement plan is that there is no scope of reinvestment peril.

Financial security

Annuities give you financial security for life wherein you get the pay-out on a monthly basis.

Guaranteed income until your demise

Annuity meaning a ‘stable income source’ until your demise, isn’t it?

Disadvantages

Now, here are some of the cons of annuities that you must know:

Lower returns

As the annuity plan is a long-term agreement between the insurer and you, it offers a lower rate of return in comparison to other products.

Income from the Annuity Plan is taxable

Any payment received from the annuities is taxable under the Income Tax Act and comes under ‘Income from Other Sources.’

No liquidity

The purchase price of an annuity plan cannot be redeemed or refunded. This means once you buy annuities the amount of purchase is locked forever. You even don’t have access to the capital.

No premature withdrawals are allowed

An annuity plan does not allow premature withdrawals. However, other investment avenues like SCSS and POMIS allow this feature.

Now here’s the key question:

Is an annuity plan right for you?

If you could make use of a reliable income in the retirement, you must consider annuity plans, ideally concentrating on fixed annuities over the indexed annuities or variable ones. The best annuity plan will provide you with the funds that you need for the rest of your life chosen by you.

Annuities are not promising for everyone though. In case you already have an ample income stream for your lifetime, you might not need one. In spite of everything, if you spend a big amount of money on annuities, which will pay you until your death, but then when you’re not around after a few years, all the money will no longer be there and your dependents and loved ones cannot inherit it, unless, you have availed death benefit.





