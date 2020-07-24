July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after 100kg shisha tobacco found

By Annette Chrysostomou038

Larnaca police seized more than 100 kilos of shisha tobacco and ten boxes of cigarettes in Pyla on Thursday evening and arrested a woman in connection with the case.

According to a statement, at around 8pm members of the crime prevention unit on patrol spotted a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Limassol, moving around suspiciously.

They stopped the vehicle and found a large quantity of tobacco products stowed in the luggage compartment for which duties had not been paid.

First investigations indicate the 38-year-old brought the products from the north.

She was arrested for violating customs laws.



