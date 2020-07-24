July 24, 2020

Borrell, Cavusolgu agree on need to de-escalate tensions in EastMed

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed during a phone call on Thursday on the need to de-escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and a have a new meeting before the Gymnich (informal Council format for foreign affairs and defence) in late August.

More specifically, the EU High Representative said on Twitter “following Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) discussion on Turkey and further rise of tensions in East Med, I spoke with Mevlut Cavusoglu. We agreed on need to de-escalate tensions and meet ahead of informal Gymnich Council. We also agreed to work together on cease fire in Libya in framework of Berlin process”.

Earlier Borrell spoke with the Libyan PM Al Serraj. “De-escalation around Sirte/Jufra, agreement on credible ceasefire, urgent resumption of oil production remain common priorities”, he noted. “We must work together within Berlin process to end conflict with genuine commitment from all sides to save unity of Libya,” Borrell stated.



