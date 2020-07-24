July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Business fined €2,000 for irregularities in recycling electronic equipment

By Evie Andreou022

Authorities fined a business €2,000 over irregularities during checks on companies recycling electronic equipment and discovered that another was illegally employing third country nationals, police said on Friday.

During the operation, aimed at stamping out environmental crime and the illegal trade of recycled electrical and electronic equipment, four car waste and metal recycling facilities were inspected in Limassol.

During the checks, irregularities were discovered in the processing of copper waste and burning of cables. The business was fined by the environment department with €2,000.

Another business did not have permit for the management of computer waste.

Authorities also discovered that one of the businesses was illegally employing three third country nationals. The three individuals and their employer are being investigated for offence relating with illegal employment.

The checks on businesses recycling and processing electric and electronic waste were part of the EU’s policy cycle Empact and Europol’s joint action days for tackling organised, cross-border crime.

The checks were a joint operation of police officers from various departments and officials of the migration service and the environment department.

 



Related posts

Pensioner pulled unconscious from the sea off Mackenzie beach

Evie Andreou

June tourist arrivals drop by 98%

Peter Michael

Justice minister says road safety a priority

Peter Michael

Mufti alarmed over racist slurs outside Nicosia mosque

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Ministry calls on workers to get tests

Evie Andreou

Ombudwoman’s office handled over 2,000 cases last year (Updated)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign