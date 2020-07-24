Cablenet announces new sports packages

In response to a longstanding demand by football fans, a few days ago Cablenet announced that starting this year, all Cypriot Championship and Coca-Cola Cup matches, as well as the most popular overseas football competitions, will be transmitted on all three TV platforms.

In this context, Cablenet, in accordance with the Contracts with Subscribers, informs that, as of July 31, 2020, the availability of the Cablenet Sports For All service will be terminated.

In addition, as of October 31, 2020, the availability of the Connect Sports 20M, Connect Sports 60M and Connect Sports 120M bundles to current Subscribers will be terminated, as will the Cablenet Sports Lite, Cablenet Sports Full and Cablenet Sports For All add-ons. Subscribers to the specific packages or add-on services will have to choose, without any early termination charges, one of the following new package offers which will be commercially available as of August 1, 2020. The following packages will be on offer up and including September 30, 2020.

Football CY+ Football EU+ Football For All · Internet fiberpower® 60M & Fixed Telephony €15.00 · Internet fiberpower® 60M & Fixed Telephony €19.00 · Internet fiberpower® 60M & Fixed Telephony €15.00 · Football CY+ sports bundle €24.90 · Variety TV €8.00 · Variety TV €7.00 · Football EU+ sports bundle €12.90 · Football CY+ sports bundle €24.90 · Football EU+ sports bundle €12.90 Total monthly cost of package €39.90 Total monthly cost of package €39.90 Total monthly cost of package €59.80

Choosing one of the basic Internet Services is a requirement for the new Football CY+ and Football EU+ sports bundles. Football EU+ also necessitates the choice of one of the basic TV Services. Subscribers may opt for the Internet Service and TV Service of their choice so that they can adjust the above packages to their needs.

A 24-month contract is required to secure each package’s total monthly price which will be valid for the entire duration of the contract. Without a 24-month contract, prices are adjusted to €54.80 for Football CY+, €51.70 for Football EU+ and €76.60 for Football For All. Prices for the above packages are adjusted according to the choice of Internet Service and TV Service.

The new sports bundles include the following channels:

Football CY+ Football EU+ Cablenet Sports 1HD Cablenet Sports 2HD Cablenet Sports 2HD Primetel 2 7SportsTV HD Primetel 3 Primetel 1HD Cytavision Sports 3HD* Cytavision Sports 1HD* Cytavision Sports 4HD* Cytavision Sports 2HD* Cytavision Sports 5HD* Cytavision Sports 6HD* Cytavision Sports 7HD*

*Cytavision channels will be available from August 13, 2020.

In addition, the new Football CY+ and Football EU+ bundles can be combined with the Connect Xtra 60M package as an add-on.

Alternatively, current Subscribers to the Connect Sports 20M, Connect Sports 60M and Connect Sports 120M packages, as well as the Cablenet Sports Lite, Cablenet Sports Full and Cablenet Sports For All add-ons, can choose one of Cablenet’s commercially-available services or offers without any early termination charge.

If any Subscriber to the above services and packages wishes to terminate their package or service or transfer to another commercially-available package or service due to the specific change, they have the right to do so without any early termination charges until October 31, 2020.

For any additional information or clarification, please contact the Customer Call Center on 130, visit one of our Cablenet Stores or visit www.cablenet.com.cy.





