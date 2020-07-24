July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Chemical leak from PVC plant hits France’s southern coast

By Reuters News Service00
File photo of Marseille Image by Julian Hacker

Bathers are being warned to avoid a stretch of coast near the Mediterranean port city of Marseille in southern France after an iron chloride leak from a PVC plant as emergency services assess the damage.

A spokesman for Kem One, whose plastic materials are used in cars and medical equipment, confirmed the leak at the plant in Martigues, an industrial enclave wedged between natural parks and beaches.

Local maritime authorities said they were investigating the extent of the spill, which took place early on Thursday, and had sealed off the area to boats.

“Those responsible will have to address any damage that is found,” environment minister Barbara Pompili said on Twitter.



Related posts

Erdogan joins thousands at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Reuters News Service

Hagia Sophia, another step towards Turkey’s islamification

Reuters News Service

U.S. fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -pilot

Reuters News Service

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters News Service

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

Reuters News Service

Democrats fearful Trump could challenge election result

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign