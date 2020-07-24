July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry calls on workers to get tests

By Evie Andreou

The health ministry on Friday called on people working at gyms, malls, hotels, airports and other businesses offering services to make use of the coronavirus testing programme currently running, warning that complacency could damage the country’s good epidemiological outlook.

The ministry said that so far 6,165 tests have been given of the 10,000 available to employees of businesses that resumed operations last month after lockdown relaxations and called on those who have not got tested to make use of the programme which will run until August 12.

This concerns people working at gyms, malls and department stores, hotels, indoors catering services, museums, libraries, archaeological sites, ports, airports, and higher education summer private programmes.

The ministry repeatedly expressed concerns following the recent detection of some cases in the community with no epidemiological connection with another confirmed case, or with travel history.

“The need to keep the whole of society on alert becomes even more important,” it said on Friday. “The very positive epidemiological indicators of recent weeks make our country an example to follow on the way it dealt with the pandemic.” It warned, however, that this extraordinary epidemiological picture, “which we have all achieved with responsibility and seriousness, can easily be overturned if there is complacency and lack of discipline.”

The ministry recalled that workers can directly make appointments to labs offering the free tests.

Labs where free tests are available


