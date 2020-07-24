July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has high number of scanners

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus has the second highest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in the EU relative to the number of inhabitants, after Denmark, the latest Eurostat figures show.

While Denmark had 4 CT scanners per 100,000 in hospitals in 2018, Cyprus had 3.3 and Bulgaria 2.8. Romania had the smallest number, 0.8, followed by France (1.2), Poland, the Netherlands and Slovenia (all 1.4).

The availability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units relative to the number of inhabitants was the highest in Finland (with 2.7 MRI units per 100,000 inhabitants), Cyprus (2.1) and Italy (1.7), while the smallest availability was in Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, all 0.4 MRI units per 100,000 inhabitants.

Between 2013 and 2018 the availability of CT scanners relative to the number of inhabitants increased in most member states. The highest increases were recorded in Portugal with an increase of 0.6 scanners per 100,000 inhabitants.

During the same period, the most notable increases in the availability of MRI units were in Finland with an increase of 0.5 units per 100,000 inhabitants.



