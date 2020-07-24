July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Cyprus snooker star Georgiou edged out by ‘Whirlwind’ White

By Press Association00
Michael Georgiou (left) will not be returning to the Crucible theatre in Sheffield for the World Snooker Championship after losing to 58-year-old crowd favourite Jimmy White

Jimmy White is two matches away from a return to the World Snooker Championship after a gritty 6-4 win over Michael Georgiou in the second qualifying round in Sheffield.

White, the six-time finalist who has not competed at the Crucible since 2006, took the first frame against 32-year-old Cypriot Georgiou.
However, Georgiou edged the next three frames to lead by two at the interval.

A break of 54 saw White over the line in the fifth and a snooker behind the brown, which Georgiou needed three attempts at, helped the 58-year-old draw level.

White took a scrappy seventh but a wayward safety shot let Georgiou, a Crucible debutant last year, in for a classy 121 clearance to make it 4-4.

White came out on top after a safety battle in the next to move to within one frame of victory and finished his opponent off in two visits to reach the penultimate qualifying round, where he will face Robert Milkins.

“I’m delighted,” White told Eurosport. “From 3-1 down I was all at sea, missing safety shots, pots and positional shots.
“Mike had a couple of chances and he let me off, and I settled a little bit. I tried to play snooker and enjoy it, and from 3-3 I felt OK.
“I am really playing well – although it might not look like it – but against Robert I’m going to have to up my game again.”

‘The Whirlwind’ is only two wins away from his first visit to the Crucible Theatre for the first round of the sport’s biggest tournament since 2006 in what is astonishingly his 40th appearance at the World Championship.

It is a bitter pill to swallow for former Shoot Out winner Georgiou, who enjoyed breaks of 70, 53 and 121 yet still fell to defeat as the world number 62 faces up to returning to qualifying school to win back his tour card a year after himself reaching the Crucible.



Related posts

Swiss AG lied to investigators, hid meeting with FIFA chief

Reuters News Service

Tyson to return to ring for exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Reuters News Service

It’s all a bit strange, says Sarri after shock Juve defeat

Reuters News Service

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s title win

Press Association

Giannis admits he had access to hoop during NBA’s hiatus

Reuters News Service

Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss Emery on three-year deal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign