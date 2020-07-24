July 24, 2020

Every dog breed explained (part 1)

By CM Guest Columnist017

Gail Miller Bisher, best known as the voice of the Westminster Kennel Club, sits down with WIRED to talk about every single dog breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. Gail goes over the seven major groups of dogs (hound, toy, sporting, non-sporting, herding, working, and terrier) and what makes each and every dog breed so special and unique. Ever wondered why Welsh Corgi’s are so short or what the difference is between an Australian Shepherd and a Miniature American Shepherd is? Gail Miller Bisher has all of us covered.



