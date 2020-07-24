July 24, 2020

Greek economy to suffer when COVID support stops — report

By Andrew Rosenbaum
The Greek economy has been recovering, but that may change once the government’s Covid-19 lifeline to businesses stops, a new report released on Thursday by research consultants Capital Economics found.

More specifically, the study, which is based on Bank of Greece data released on Tuesday, shows that Greece’s economy is showing signs of recovery in the third quarter of the year. This is because coronavirus cases have remained under control, and no new lockdown measures are likely to be introduced.

Tourist arrivals have been disappointing, the study continues,  and tourism is an important component in the recovery. This however is expected to be slow, and overall growth may slow as well, according to the analysts at Capital Economics, who forecast  the economy to contract by 8 per cent this year.

This jibes with the OECD forecast that Greece’s economy will contract by 8 per cent this year. The impact of the coronavirus crisis was a setback to Greece’s longer-term economic recovery, the OECD report said.

The OECD’s forecast assumes there will not be a second wave of COVID-19, it said. Should that occur, the decline in output this year could be 9.8 per cent, it added. As of Tuesday, Greece had reported 4,048 coronavirus cases and fewer than 200 deaths.

The economy is expected to grow 4.5 per cent in 2021, the OECD said.

Greece managed to keep a lid on the coronavirus pandemic by imposing an early lockdown, easing any potential strain on its healthcare system vulnerable from cutbacks during the country’s decade-long debt crisis, the OECD noted.

Losses in output, unemployment and the budgetary costs of the pandemic would be less pronounced than during the country’s debt crisis from 2009 to 2016, but the OECD said a downturn in tourism, public finances and investment was a setback to its longer term economic recovery.

 



