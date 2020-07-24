July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

June tourist arrivals drop by 98%

By Peter Michael00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Tourist arrivals reached 9,119 in June 2020, compared to last June’s 509,662 arrivals, recording a 98.2 per cent decrease, the statistical service (CyStat) reported on Friday.

From January to June 2020, arrivals totalled 255,675, while last year arrivals totalled 1,631,023, a drop of 84.3 per cent.

The decrease is due to the entry ban imposed during the coronavirus lockdown from March 2020 to June 8.

Tourist arrivals from Greece decreased by 75.8 per cent in June 2020 compared to last year, while a decrease of 93.1 per cent was also recorded for tourists from Germany, 93 per cent decrease from Switzerland, and 91.1 per cent from Austria.

For a percentage of 42.6 per cent of tourists, the purpose of their trip in June 2020 was holidays, for 28 per cent to visit friends and relatives, and for 29.4 per cent business.



