July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Justice minister says road safety a priority

By Peter Michael00

All parties must work together on road safety to deal with traffic accidents as just this year 23 people have already lost their lives on the road, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said on Friday.

After a meeting with Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou, she said: “Road safety is a high priority for me personally, and for my ministry.”

She called on parliament to pass pending bills raising fines for traffic violations as soon as possible.

“It is necessary we have stricter fines,” she said.

She added that in conjunction with the transport ministry the road network will be improved.

Yiolitis also said along with fines, education should become a part of the system to prevent more people from causing traffic accidents.

“I would like to see the offenders who were unfortunately affected by an accident share their example with students so they can avoid it. I would like to see drivers convicted of reckless driving help children cross their school crossings every morning and noon. I would like to see them do community work in municipal parks or on the road network,” she said.

Yiolitis added there needs to be more policing of the roads, and especially a crackdown on illegal parking in disabled spaces and on pavements.

“There is no time to lose. And words need to be turned to action,” she said.

Road fatalities in Cyprus were recorded at 57 per one million inhabitants which is just above the EU average of 52 according to the latest EU data released earlier this month.

The island’s lowest recorded proportion of traffic victims, according to Eurostat, was in 2013 with 51 per one million inhabitants. The highest was witnessed in 2015 at 67.

The latest data are for 2018 which saw a notable improvement from the year before when Cyprus recorded 62 deaths per one million.



