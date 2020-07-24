July 24, 2020

Mufti alarmed over racist slurs outside Nicosia mosque

By Evie Andreou00

Turkish Cypriot Mufti Dr Talip Atalay has expressed concerns over the placement this week of posters outside Bayraktar mosque in Nicosia the threatening slogan on which, he said, target Turkish ethnicity.

The posters, that according to the mufti appeared on the mosque’s metal fence on Wednesday, say ‘fire and axe to those who worship the Turkish occupation’ signed by a group that call themselves ‘revolutionary liberation struggle vanguard’.

The mufti said that the message of the posters was threatening and directly targeted at Turkish ethnicity, stirring concerns and anxiety among imams and the Muslim community on the island.

We expect the authorities, who have the authority and responsibility, to eliminate these concerns, he said.

Unfortunately, he added in a written statement, such racist, discriminatory and threatening messages by certain groups, especially at our mosques, is extremely frightening, ugly and impertinent actions are necessary to prevent it.

He called on those who have the authority and responsibility to eliminate these concerns.

“We are extremely upset about such attacks and aggressive messages that have increased in recent months,” the mufti said, adding he would follow up on the issue so that the perpetrators’ actions do not go unpunished.

The mufti was referring to the appearance of a Byzantine flag on the roof of a mosque in Larnaca and the vandalism of a mosque in Limassol last month.

Atalay said it was unacceptable to use mosques, churches and other places of worship for racist, discriminatory and violent threatening messages that violate the spirit of faith regardless of geography, country, or region.



