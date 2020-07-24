July 24, 2020

Ombudswoman hands over annual reports

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides on Friday handed over the annual reports of her office for the years 2018 and 2019 to President Nicos Anastasiades.

While she presented the reports, the Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights also delivered a report on mechanisms for the prevention of torture, which she said has already been sent to the United Nations.

Stylianou-Lottides referred to the challenges faced by her office in carrying out its work in general but also regarding “the investigation of specific complaints, mainly those of adolescents.”

She said there is a constant effort to stamp out mismanagement where it exists.

On his part, the president expressed his satisfaction regarding the prompt intervention of the Commissioner in matters concerning her responsibilities and the objective recording of data, as well as for her remarks “which contribute to upholding the law, prevention and which assist with relevant cases”.

Finally, he wished her to continue to always do her work with the necessary objectivity and sensitivities which are vital to the role of the Commissioner of Administration and Human Rights.



