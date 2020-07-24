July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner pulled unconscious from the sea off Mackenzie beach

By Evie Andreou031
An 86-year-old man from Hungary died on Friday after he was found floating unconscious in the sea off Mackenzie beach in Larnaca.

The man was at the beach with his grandchildren when at some point, at around 11 am, he was spotted floating unconscious in the water.

He was brought to the shore by other swimmers where lifeguards were able to resuscitate him using oxygen and a defibrillator.

The man was taken to the Larnaca general hospital where he died at around 12.45pm.

The post mortem is expected to reveal the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating.



