July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

By Leo Leonidou00
The current Premier League season will end on Sunday after it was suspended for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.

The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign.

However, teams still competing in the Champions League and Europa League will have less time to prepare should they advance deeper into the knockout stages, with the finals of the two competitions to be held on Aug. 23 and Aug. 21 respectively.

The new season kicks off after the international break with European soccer’s governing body UEFA announcing last month that Nations League matches would be played between Sept. 3-8.

The Premier League also added that they would continue to consult with the Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) regarding the scheduling of domestic competitions.



Related posts

PrimeTel and Cablenet announce new sports packages

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus snooker star Georgiou edged out by ‘Whirlwind’ White

Press Association

Swiss AG lied to investigators, hid meeting with FIFA chief

Reuters News Service

Tyson to return to ring for exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Reuters News Service

It’s all a bit strange, says Sarri after shock Juve defeat

Reuters News Service

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s title win

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign