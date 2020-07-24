July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Rialto Summer Cinema coming to an end

By Eleni Philippou06

The final film screening as part of the outdoor and drive-in cinema series Rialto’s Summer Cinema will take place on Wednesday with a feel-good French comedy.

Since mid-June, Rialto has been enriching Limassol’s evenings with international and local film screenings but the French comedy-drama chosen to close the series is not the only French-language film to have shown this summer. The Brand New Testament and La Belle Époque were also part of the theatre’s Summer Cinema 2020 programme and it seems that French films are popular on the island.

Les Invisibles, to be screened on Wednesday, is a 2018 film directed by Louis-Julien Petit, based on the novel Sur la Route des Invisibles, Femmes Dans La Rue by Claire Lajeunie. It revolves around a Homeless Women’s Shelter in Anzin, France that will close down. Social workers have only three months to reintegrate the women they care for at any cost: with falsification, string-pulling and lies. From now on, everything is allowed.

 

Les Invisibles

French comedy-drama. July 29. SEK parking place, behind Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. €8 per person (open-air tickets) and €16 per car (drive-in tickets). Tel: 7777-7745



@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign