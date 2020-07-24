July 24, 2020

Teen missing from home since Monday

A 14-year-old boy has been missing from his Nicosia home since the beginning of the week, police said on Friday as it called on the public to try and help.

Lucian Cirpa, around 1.65m tall, slim, with short brown hair has been missing from his house in Aglandjia since Monday.

When he last left home he was wearing black trainers, beige shorts and an orange t shirt while he had a black backpack.

Police said they were publishing his details anew hoping to get information to help find him.

Anyone with any information can call Nicosia CID at 22-802222/31, the citizens’ hotline at 1460 or the closest police station.



