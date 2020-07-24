Twice the work, twice the fun

By Alexia Saleem

People are always telling me they admire me for having twins. It’s almost as if having twins makes you special in some way. As a twin mum, I don’t feel that way. Not any more. I probably did for the first couple of years but only because I was so self critical that I just wanted someone to give me a break because I couldn’t give myself one. These days I think all mums deserve a special medal.

Being a mum is tough going. It is, in my opinion, the most amazing experience; one that flips your entire world upside down. It did mine. I lost all sense of self and perspective overnight. Even worse, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. As a recovering perfectionist this was a very uncomfortable state of affairs.

I still remember the first night we got back from hospital. They didn’t sleep a wink. I was distraught. I kept thinking I’d been chosen to be a mum to twins for a reason. I also kept reminding myself there were triplet mums out there.

My newborns not only didn’t sleep through the night but I was told I had to feed them every two hours because they were on the small side. If they were asleep, I was to wake them up. I had also decided I was going to exclusively breastfeed no matter what. I’d read up about it and done a prenatal course and it had felt like the right decision for us as a family. I still maintain it was but boy did it take its toll. On the night’s she was off my husband and I would set an alarm to wake them for their feeds but often we were so exhausted we’d sleep through the alarm. This then resulted in tears – mine – about how I was the worst mother in the world and if they didn’t gain weight I’d be in trouble.

The worst part, I had no one to talk to because none of my friends had had twins. I also didn’t want to be one of those moaners who complained about how tough she had it because I felt really guilty. I knew having twins was an absolute blessing so I felt ashamed to admit I was struggling to cope. I couldn’t even understand why I was struggling. I loved being their mum.

I think I felt like a failure on a daily basis because I compared myself to all these other mums who just seemed to glow. I also gained about 20kg the first year they were born. I wasn’t one of those women who gained weight when I was pregnant. But boy did I make up for it when they came along. The pitying looks I got for ‘letting myself go’ made me feel even worse. Only when I was on my own with them at home did I feel good. When we were at home I knew instinctively I was doing a good job. I knew my job was a simple one: to love them. And that I did.

By the time they were seven months old my London friends with single babies were having a ball. They’d exchange stories about how easy it was, how they felt they’d turned a corner, how their babies were finally sleeping through the night. I felt my life was unravelling and I got trapped into comparisonitis. How were they doing so well and I seemed to be failing? After that avoided meet ups because while they could eat with their free hand, I was holding another baby with mine.

I remember feeling really lonely and not able to explain the pressure I was putting myself under. I wanted to make sure I was always being fair and that both of them were getting equal measures of love and attention. If I kissed one. I’d kiss the other. If I cooed at one, I’d coo at the other. I carried both of them in a double sling and walked everywhere because double buggies aren’t exactly public transport friendly.

The reality is though having twins was and continues to be the most incredible thing I’ve been privileged to experience. Especially the tough bits because they are what forced me to grow the most.

Today I have the utmost respect for mums who have one child and then go and have a second. Now that must be challenging. Just when you’ve got toilet training down, you have another one and start the process all over again. Wow to that. I’ve often wondered how mums like that manage. It’s not like they have the luxury of spending all day cuddled up with their newborns. Anyone with a toddler knows that’s an impossibility.

Although having twins is exhausting for the first three years, after that it is an absolute breeze. They are the best of friends and keep each other entertained for hours. Lockdown was a delight. I know in my heart this is because they had each other to play with. All. Day. Long. All the things that new parents think will never end are now a distant memory. These days my husband and I look at our twins in wonder and think to ourselves: wow, when did that happen?





