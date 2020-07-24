July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Celebrity Fever

Uncomfortable Oscars speeches that made audiences squirm

By CM Guest Columnist00

There’s nothing quite like the annual Academy Awards, which brings together Hollywood’s most elite filmmakers and actors for a celebration of the year’s most impressive films and performances. For those lucky few who get to take home a trophy from the lavish showcase, it’s the role of a lifetime to get to deliver an acceptance speech from the stage.But every once in a while, winners manage to make things extremely awkward. Between cringe-worthy comments and political overtures, these Oscar winners definitely made audiences squirm while accepting their big prizes…



Related posts

Stars who fired back at their interviewer on live TV

CM Guest Columnist

Celebrities who married the same person more than once

CM Guest Columnist

Matthew McConaughey’s 5 rules

CM Guest Columnist

10 famous people who were homeless

CM Guest Columnist

Before you live a life of regret, listen to Oprah’s story | Goalcast

CM Guest Columnist

Change your life with Denzel Washington’s motivational speech 2020

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign