July 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cannabis arrests, officer injured

By Evie Andreou00
File Photo

Two men, 30 and 35, were remanded on Saturday for eight days in connection with the discovery of one kilo of cannabis.

During their arrest on Friday in Larnaca, one drug squad officer was injured after being attacked by two other men believed to be involved in the case but who managed to escape.

The drug squad, after a tip off, stopped the motorcycle driven by the 30-year-old in a parking lot of an apartment building in Larnaca. The man, who is from Nicosia, had gone there to meet with three others.

As soon as they saw the police officers, they tried to escape. The officers were able to catch the 30-year-old and another man, 35. Τhe two others attacked officers with pieces of wood and metal rods and managed to run away.

One of the officers was injured.

In the bag pack the 30-year-old was carrying, cannabis weighing around one kilo was found.

In the same area, officers found two precision scales, water glasses containing cannabis residue, nylon bags, gloves and another seven grams of cannabis.

In a wood-burning oven nearby, the drug squad found some items had been set on fire and it is believed that it was an attempt by the two people who escaped to burn evidence.

 

 



