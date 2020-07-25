July 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Six new cases

By Evie Andreou00

Six new cases were detected on Saturday, one of them arrived from abroad and the rest are contacts of people who tested positive in Limassol.

According to the health ministry, the six positive cases were among 1,682 tests given during the past 24 hours.

One of the new cases is a Cypriot who arrived from the UK on July 16. At the time he had presented a negative test, he self-isolated and was tested again on his own initiative just before his isolation ended.

Four of the cases are contacts of one of the two people tested positive on Friday.

The sixth case is a contact of one of the people who tested positive on Thursday. All local cases are from Limassol.

 

 



