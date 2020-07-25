Kentimata: weaving together past and present

What do Cyprus and Arizona have in common? A record label. Founded and directed by Emiddio Vasquez, Moneda isn’t just a record label but an event series and a publishing initiative that operates between the two locations. This summer, it released its first project: a vinyl edition of Evagoras Karageorgis’ Kentimata, which is arguably the first electronic music album by a Cypriot composer.

The 63-year-old musician from Tsada village will be presenting his record at Yfantourgio on July 30 in the context of the Sickle & Code exhibition and events programme. The event will begin with a listening session of the record, followed by an open discussion with the composer.

Though an inaugural release for Moneda and the first vinyl version of the composition, Kentimata and Evagoras have a long history together. Coming from a family of musicians and instrumentalists, Evagoras was exposed early on to traditional Cypriot music. Having learned various instruments, he decided to pursue Composition studies at New York’s Queen’s College. In the late 80s when Evagoras was studying and working as a musician in Astoria, Queens he composed Kentimata. The album was kept largely secret until it was self-released 30 years later, in 2017, on CD.

There are many reasons why the composition never received the attention it deserved, even though Evagoras went on to distinguish himself as a pioneer of Cypriot new music and as one of the few songwriters to use the Cypriot dialect in his work. These range from the personal circumstances of the composer to the historical and cultural conditions that defined, and continue to define, the relationship between the so-called ‘centre’ and ‘peripheries’ of artistic production.

“Rather than getting into the specifics of the already contested, and overly-debated, historical narratives that have reduced modern Cyprus, and its culture,” said the team, “to a limited set of interpretations; or giving in to the industry’s ‘revivalist’ temptation of repressing as a way of rectifying said narratives, we have chosen instead to look at the re-release of Kentimata as a new work in its own right. A work that oscillates between its time of production and the time of its revival, weaving together past and present, myth and fact. In other words, we feel that this album remains as relevant as when it was first released and will continue to be so in the years to come.”

The instruments used on the album — at times rudimental digital presets and signature sounds from the heydays of FM Synthesis and sampling — have much more to say than what initially meets the ear. “Perhaps the beginning of Cypriot electronic music,” said the team, “could have only taken shape in the way Kentimata did: somewhere abroad, in a studio that carried the technology for composing in isolation, leading to mechanical repetition and by reinterpreting the tropes of traditional Greek dance and Cypriot folk songs while dreaming about home.”

As Evagoras himself says, the repetitive technique and melodies of Kentimata reminded him of his mother’s embroideries. It comes as no surprise, then, that the musician’s title of choice for the album alludes to the repetitive, pointillist moves that a work of embroidery is made of. One only needs to step back to see and appreciate the bigger picture that Kentimata is.

The album presentation will conclude the events programme for the Sickle & Code exhibition, which explored the relationship between traditional techniques and new technologies. As the vinyl is a work that distils precisely what happens when the two fields merge, it is the most appropriate way to bring the series to a close.

Album presentation by Evagoras Karageorgis. July 30. Yfanturgio, Nicosia. 7pm





