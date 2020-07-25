Life doesn’t stop at 50!

Age may be just a number, but 50 is a big one: a major milestone; half a century! Teens and twenty-somethings happily consign anyone over the age of 40 to the ‘Zimmer frame and bridge’ category. But what do the kiddies – who can’t imagine life beyond the next party/date/hang – know about life? 50 is an age when experience, certainty and self-awareness come into their own. And, says 58-year-old healthy ageing expert Thekla Coumas, it’s going to be great!

50 falls firmly into the seventh stage of life, according to the psychosocial development theory of renowned psychoanalyst Erik Erikson. It’s a period, he suggests, characterised by the struggle between generativity and stagnation; a time when we can either give up and give in to unproductive habits, or choose to give back, using the wisdom we’ve gained through a life of experiences to give back to society. Quite how much of this is psychobabble is up to interpretation. But there’s certainly something to be said for embracing the ageing process and living a life of wisdom and joy.

“Quite often,” says Thekla, “you reach retirement age, look back, and realise you’ve spent the last few decades of your life pouring all your energy into your work and your family. The day I left my job, I had nothing more to take with me than my bag. That was it. Years of stress, and all I was taking with me was my handbag. And, at that point, it’s just so easy for so many people to sink into regret; focusing on all the ‘I should haves’ and ‘I wish I hads’.”

Instead Thekla advocates a very different approach. “Life absolutely does not stop when you get older,” she grins. “You’ve got so many great years ahead of you, years of enjoyment and fulfilment, of beautiful gifts and unique memories and special moments. We shouldn’t define ourselves by age, or allow life to pass us by but rather set new goals, and embrace healthy ageing.”

It’s this, healthy ageing, which is the hallmark of Thekla’s business. As a life coach, nutritionist and naturopath, with a thriving local practice and a well-read blog, she’s all about gently encouraging her generation to look after mind, body and spirit for the future – keeping oneself strong and healthy, and adopting a positive mind-set.

“Okay, so you’re over 50. It’s not necessarily about work and kids and family any longer. Now is the time to think about what you want from the next few decades of life. Think about what you want to be in 10 years, in 20 or 30. Think about what you want to feel, both physically and mentally. And set yourself goals. Small goals if you like – nobody’s asking you to take up kitesurfing or achieve world peace! – but goals that are manageable and contribute towards a healthy, happy future. You don’t want to get up to go for a walk when you’re 70, and discover you can’t; if you understand that looking after yourself at this age means you’re directly contributing to your future, you’ll be able to live without regret!”

There’s also a mental side to a regret-free existence, she adds. “As we get older, we have more time on our hands, and we’re less able to rush about doing things that keep our brain occupied. So we tend towards increased introspection. That’s when a negative thinking spiral can kick in: just one ‘bad’ thought and, before you know it, you’re thinking one negative thought after the other, and end up stressed and regretful. But there’s a secret to handling this, and it’s called ‘the shift’…

“The first thing you need to do is to actually acknowledge and accept you’re in a pattern of negative thoughts, then you can ‘shift’: literally telling yourself ‘no’ and ‘stop’. Remind yourself that thinking negatively will only make you feel worse, whereas a positive mindset will help you to face your problems and challenges. “It’s often a great idea to take up a new hobby to keep that brain in good shape,” she continues. “Choose something you used to enjoy or strike out and find an entirely new pastime – anything that’s fun will help you relax and enjoy your life. And always make sure you get enough sleep – sleep plays such an important role in our health!”

While developing a positive outlook is key to healthy ageing, the physical is just as important Thekla reveals. “At this age, moving our bodies every day really helps to preserve strength and mobility. We also need to think about eating nutritiously and maintaining a healthy weight – all the things which help manage the chronic conditions which come with age, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.”

A strong advocate of the it’s-never-too-late mentality, Thekla herself has gone from a single, disabled mother – “14 years ago I lost the use of my right arm in an accident and was told it would never work again; today, it’s stronger than ever!” – to a 58-year-old bursting with life.

“But the last thing I’m saying is ‘look at me! Do what I do and you’ll live to 180!’,” she laughs. “We have enough so-called experts out there bombarding us with unachievable personal narratives and unrealistic expectations. Nobody needs that guilt! Instead, what we’re looking at here is creating gentle, achievable changes that will help you accept who and where you are in the ageing process. Because life,” she concludes, “certainly doesn’t stop at 50!”

To discover even more trips and tricks for healthy ageing, visit https://lifedoesntstopat50.com/ or the Facebook page ‘Life Doesn’t Stop at 50’





