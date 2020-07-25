Man dies a week after being stabbed

A 46-year-old man from Ukraine who had been taken to the Paphos hospital last week with stab wounds, died on Friday evening, police said.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The injured man was taken to hospital on Saturday, July 18, by his brother but had told police at the time he had been stabbed three days earlier but did not think it was serious.

The most serious wound was on the abdomen for which he had undergone surgery. He was placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit where he was placed on a ventilator.

His condition was critical but then deteriorated further and he was transferred on Friday to the Limassol hospital where he died at around 10pm.

The 46-year-old had told officers last week that he was stabbed by a man he did not know in the evening of July 15. He said he was walking along Apsotolos Pavlos avenue in Paphos and he had signalled a passing car to stop asking for a lift to the city centre. Another man who was also in the car with the driver, had asked him to give them €40 for the lift but he refused, and a heated debate begun.

The 46-year-old told police he was then stabbed by the man who had asked him for money and who then went back into the car and they drove away. He said he then walked back to his house because he had not realised his wound were serious.

The man’s partner, however, later told police that when the 46-year-old went home injured that night, he told her that someone he knew had set him up.

She gave that man’s details to the police, leading to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on Friday. The man, who was remanded for seven days, denies any involvement.

The woman told police that the victim did not wish to tell them the truth about what had happened because he did not want the police to be involved for his own reasons.





