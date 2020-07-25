July 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

Mbappe injury and mass brawl overshadow PSG cup final win

By Press Association00
PSG secured a 1-0 win over 10-man St Etienne as they claimed a record-extending 13th Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium as French football came out of a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

An injury to Kylian Mbappe and a mass brawl tarnished Paris St Germain’s Coupe de France final win over St Etienne.

In the first competitive match in France since the coronavirus lockdown, Neymar scored the only goal of the game when he lashed home off the underside of the bar in the 14th minute.

But the match was more notable for a 23rd-minute incident in which Loic Perrin hacked down Mbappe, forcing the French World Cup winner to leave the field in tears.

A mass brawl followed and after order had been restored, Perrin was shown a red card following a VAR review.

Mbappe later appeared back on the touchline on crutches, raising fears about his availability for PSG’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta next month.

PSG’s last-eight opponents were also in action on Friday night as they played out a 1-1 draw at AC Milan in Serie A.

Hakan Calhanoglu curled home a magnificent free-kick in the 14th minute as the hosts made a fine start in search of their fourth straight league win.

But Duvan Zapata drilled home his 18th league goal of the season in the 34th minute to boost Atalanta’s quest to hang onto second place in the table.



