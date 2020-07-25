July 25, 2020

Quality Lodge hotel to open in Larnaca

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection is a brand new hotel set to open on July 25, 2020, in Larnaca. It is situated on the Dhekelia road in close proximity to the sea.

The hotel comprises four floors, totaling 26 rooms and 62 beds. It is decorated in a modern way, has a comfortable living room and a spacious balcony with a fantastic view. Specifically, it has 21 single-bed rooms and 5 double suites. The spacious rooms of the hotel offer comfort and relaxation to guests throughout their stay. The very first guests of the hotel will be able to enjoy the rooms and amenities before anyone else ever has.

The Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection hotel has a gym, a restaurant, a lobby bar, a seasonal pool bar with a large outdoor pool for adults and children, as well as a playground.

Serenity Restaurant, found on the ground floor, serves a morning buffet from 07:00 to 10:00 in the morning and is also open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 until 22:00 every night.

The Q3 Avenue Bar is found in the lobby area and is open from 18:00 until 01:00. You can enjoy a drink or a coffee with a lovely view of the pool.

You can find the Allure Pool Bar in the outdoor space of the hotel. This seasonal bar is open from 10:00 in the morning until 18:00 in the evening. The pool is captivatingly large as it is a combination of three pools in one. It has a fountain, a children’s pool, and an adults’ pool. The pool is open from 10:00 until 18:00.

Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection is part of the Best Western franchise. The hotel is owned by the Quality Group and will be administered by the Sunnyseeker Hospitality company, one of the best hotel management companies in Cyprus.

Address: Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection, Vachamon Street, Oroklini 7041, Cyprus
Phone number: 24505400



