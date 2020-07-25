Betting against the FOMO stocks rally

The “Fear-Of-Missing-Out” rally on global stock markets has now been going on for about four months, with the S&P 500 seeing a steady climb from about 2,200 to 3,276 at this writing, and most global exchanges seeing similar increases.

The rally is so strong that the International Monetary Fund has actually issued a warning to investors about the divergence between slow economies and fast equities markets.

There has, however, been a reaction by some large investors to the rally, and they are betting it will run out of steam.

There’s been a net short position in E-mini S&P 500 futures building since April. In late June, speculative investors bought a net 206,227 S&P 500 Index E-mini contracts, the most since 2007, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Net short positions in the contracts were at their highest in almost a decade, meaning that a lot of investors expect a correction soon.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group, warns that this buildup of shorting contracts has happened before.

Boockvar said about twice as many futures contracts were now short as long. He points to cases where the shorts were right, like in September 2007 when they were at a record high ahead of the market peak in October.

“Sell the rally,” Boockvar told CNBC on Wednesday.

Boockvar is not alone in making this judgement. Corporate insiders, whose buying correctly signalled the bottom in March, are now mostly sellers, according to press reports. (Corporate insiders are simply people working at a company who own shares in it).

Almost 1,000 corporate executives and officers have unloaded shares of their own companies this month, outpacing insider buyers by a ratio of 5-to-1, data compiled by the service showed. Only twice in the past three decades has the sell-buy ratio been higher than now.

Data from InsiderInsights.com showed a similar trend. Over the past four weeks, companies with insider selling have outnumbered those with buying by 186 per cent, approaching the 200 per cent level that has tended to mark short-term market tops in the past decade, according to Jonathan Moreland, the firm’s director of research.

Still another way to bet against the rally is to invest in inverse ETFs.

An inverse ETF is an exchange traded fund constructed by using various derivatives to profit from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark. Inverse ETFs allow investors to make money when the market or the underlying index declines, but without having to sell anything short.

This is an advantage, as short-selling requires taking leverage, and when the stock in question goes up instead of down, large losses can be incurred.

This is not so with inverse ETFs. Inverse ETFs’ use of derivatives—like futures contracts—allows investors to make a bet that the market will decline. If the market falls, the inverse ETF rises by roughly the same percentage minus fees and commissions from the broker.

But investors should be aware that inverse ETFs are not long-term investments; you take your profit (or loss) quite quickly and then move on.

Here are a few examples of inverse ETFs:

ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X (SPDN)

ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH)

Other investors, like Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager at Robeco, simply prefer to avoid equities for a while. Blokland’s firm is betting against U.S. stocks while holding positions in high-yield bonds, commodities and the euro.

A high-yield bond fund will allow the retail investor to take a share in this market, which provides solid returns over a long period, but which is notoriously volatile. Over the longer term, such an investment can provide less-volatile returns than stock funds and better income than other bond funds.





