July 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

The Great Pyramid’s newest mystery | 360 video

By CM Guest Columnist

Using cutting-edge technology, scientists have detected a previously undiscovered void inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid. It’s just the latest of many mysteries held within the pyramid’s walls. Go inside the last surviving wonder of the ancient world and see for yourself



