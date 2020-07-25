Top 17 hybrid animals created by scientists you won’t believe exist in 2020

You may have seen many things are done in the name of science. The scientist worked hard in order to provide food for a growing world population or to provide medicine and cures for sickness and disease. And today we’ll show you some of craziest hybrids made by scientists that will have you believe they don’t truly exist.

Liger

It is the Combination between a male lion and a female tiger. They are usually larger and heavier than either of the parent species. The largest of these unique hybrid cats often grows to lengths of more than ten feet. And they can weigh up to a whopping 2,200 pounds. Killer bees These creatures were accidentally created by scientists who were trying to increase honey production. European species of honeybees were introduced to South America. But because of the heat the bees would not collect honey.

Cama

Cama is a hybrid animal created by crossbreeding a one humped camel from Asia with the South American llama. Despite the difference in shape and their size the camel and a llama are actually distant relatives and evolved from the same ancestor.

Super cows

The Belgian super cow is known as somewhat of a mutant breed of cattle. Its origins date back to the 1800s when Belgian scientists and farmers decided to breed native cattle with short horn cattle. Over time the breeders would select the biggest and strongest animals of each variety and breed them together.

Genpet

This isn’t a real animal created by scientists. And is probably one of the greatest hoaxes in modern history. The marketing behind this shrink-wrap pet was so good that many people believed that they were real.

Sterile pink bollworm

The pink bollworm is a serious pest when it comes to cotton farming. Not only do the young larvae inflict damage to the cotton plant by their feeding they chew through the cotton lint to feed on the seeds. Since cotton is used for fiber and oil the damage is twofold.

Glow fish

Glow fish are a brand of genetically engineered fluorescent fish. The very first fish to hit the market was the zebrafish which come in a rainbow of colors including Starfire red electric green sunburst orange cosmic blue and galactic purple.

Zorse

This crazy-looking horse will make you do a double-take and exclaim why does that horse have stripes. The source is a result of crossbreeding of a male zebra and a female horse. It turns out that the zebra part gives the horse high resistance to certain pests and diseases.

Savannah

Many of you have probably seen this animal before because it is a favorite among celebrities. Savannah cats are spotted and is an animal that was bred to give the impression of grandeur and dignity of a wild cat with a cheetah or leopard like appearance.

See-through frog

Have you ever imagined a frog that can be see through? Japanese scientists created frogs that their skin is see-through in their early lives. It means that there is no need to dissect frogs for medical research as you can see right through.

Enviropig

Enviropig was genetically engineered to produce up to less than 65% phosphorus through its urine and feces. The high phosphorus from their waste ends up in lakes rivers and ocean deltas. Where the high phosphorus wastes can cause outbursts of algae.

Tigon

This one has a tiger head a bit of a lion’s body with a tiger’s tail. Tigers usually have a body length of 8 to 9 feet. Between 1936 and 1938 both the London Zoo and the Manchester zoo had Tagans.





