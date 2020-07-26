July 26, 2020

26-year-old arrested over child porn

By Katy Turner00

A 26-year-old from Famagusta was arrested in Saturday night after child porn was found in his possession.

The arrest followed a tipoff from Europol.

According to the information, a particular account on a social media platform had uploaded child pornography images.

During their investigations that police received evidence against the 26-year-old.

On Saturday morning, acting upon a court warrant, police searched the man’s home in the Famagusta area during which they found and confiscated a mobile phone, a tablet and a computer, all of which have been sent for further examination.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 26-year-old.

 



