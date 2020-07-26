Ccrackdown on wildlife crimes is much needed

Links between the illegal wildlife trade and money laundering have only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic

By Pamela Sullman

Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) is said to be the fourth largest source of criminal profits, after drug trafficking, trade of counterfeit goods, modern slavery and human trafficking, generating an estimated seven to 23 billion USD of criminal money each year.

The impact of illegal wildlife trade on various species has been extremely detrimental: the elephant populations in central Africa have been decimated by 60 per cent through illegal killings, the tiger population has decreased by 96 per cent in the last century, and three of five rhino species are now critically endangered, yet, they’re still being poached.

The Netflix documentary Sharkwater shows the depressing magnitude of exploitation and corruption surrounding the world’s shark populations in marine reserves in South America. Each year, about 100 million sharks are caught, have their fins cut off and are thrown back in the sea. Unable to swim and breathe, they drown and die a horrible death. Shark fin soup is considered a delicacy in Asia, where it is commonly served at special occasions. One may think that waters without sharks are preferable anyway, however, sharks are key to the health of our oceans. The decimation of the shark population poses a significant threat to our oceanic ecosystems and therefore to the air we breathe – against common belief, most of the oxygen in our atmosphere doesn’t come from trees but from marine plants.

Illegal wildlife trade also poses a threat to the livelihoods of those who depend on the revenue generated by legal trade and wildlife, including ecotourism.

Wildlife trade needs to be distinguished from illegal wildlife trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), regulates the international trade in over 37,000 species of animals and plants. All import and export of species listed in the CITES appendices require authorisation and licensing to ensure that the trade in these species doesn’t threaten their survival. About 97 per cent of the species listed under CITES can be traded legally for commercial purposes. Trading in protected and endangered species, or trading a specific species in unsustainable volumes that breach CITES rules, is illegal.

Organised criminal networks facilitate wildlife crimes, with the help of entire supply chains, often in jurisdictions with less strict law enforcement and higher levels of corruption. They poach, capture, smuggle, collect and trade endangered species and protected wildlife, or derived products. Once sourced, the items are transited via other countries to their final destination, usually concealed among other stock to hide the illegally obtained goods from customs officials.

To disguise the illegal origin of the proceeds gained from wildlife crimes, the dirty money needs to be washed clean, which is often accomplished through the misuse of the formal financial sector. Once the money has been integrated into the financial sector, it can be moved and used freely and appears to be legitimate.

Due to the crucial role the financial sector plays in the fight against the laundering of illicit funds derived from illegal wildlife trade, an international body called the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) published a long-awaited study on June 25 titled Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade. Financial organisations can use this guidance paper to help them detect financial flows derived from illegal wildlife trade. The FATF is an international body which sets international standards that aim to combat money laundering and terrorist financing with currently over 200 member countries.

Multiple cases in the study show just how lucrative wildlife crime is. For example, the scales of a pangolin pay a hunter USD2.5-9 per kg but can reach prices in destination countries of between USD 200 and 700 per kg, representing a mark-up of between 2,100 and 7,600 per cent.

Between 2016 and 2019 an estimated 206.5 tons of pangolin scales were confiscated. This equals an amount of about USD41-144 million in sales. Ivory has a mark-up of up to 400 per cent, rhinoceros horn is valued at USD65,000 per kg. The sale of an estimated 4,500 African rhino horns between 2016 and 2017 generated estimated proceeds of between 79 and 292 million USD.

One example about a Rhino horn syndicate that was busted in South Africa showed that proceeds of about USD 1million made from illegal wildlife trade were laundered, and also demonstrated that wildlife criminals don’t stop at animals – the accused were also charged with crimes like robbery and murder in the still ongoing case against them.

Another case study involved the trade of the heavy-bodied snake Boa Constrictor between a seller in Brazil and a buyer from the US, who bought the rare white animal with the intention to re-sell it in the US through an online marketplace. When the FBI tried to seize the reptile, it found that it had died, however, the agents managed to confiscate the offspring which were worth between USD350,000 and 1,000,000.

In another example from Germany, a Malaysian citizen was arrested at Frankfurt airport trying to smuggle 210,000 glass eels which are a delicacy in Asia. A similar case made the headlines in the UK in February this year when a seafood salesman was found guilty of trying to smuggle more than £53 million worth of endangered live glass eels out of the UK destined for Hong Kong.

Even before the FATF report had been issued, illegal wildlife trade had received a lot of attention in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. A document issued by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlighted the correlation between wildlife crime and global public health. According to the UNODC report, the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which has cost hundreds of thousands of human lives worldwide, is linked to a zoonotic pathogen in wild bats that was passed on to humans, suspected to have been transmitted through the world’s most illegally traded animal, the pangolin. The meat and the scales of the mammal are used for human consumption and in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Authorities in Singapore confiscated 25 tonnes of African pangolin scales which were Vietnam-bound in 2019. UNODC also stated more recently that zoonotic diseases represent up to 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases.

The study of the Financial Action Task Force, coincidentally published during a global pandemic, assesses and outlines the money laundering aspects of wildlife crimes, and highlights how the unscrupulous, illegal exploitation of the natural world can ultimately have dire consequences for human health and the economy. The commitment of governments and financial institutions is needed to combat the problem.

Following Covid-19, some countries have already started to tackle wildlife crime in their national laws. India, for example, used to treat illegal wildlife trade only as a crime if the gains exceeded USD39,902 but has now removed this threshold. Many South-East Asian countries now strongly support the crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, according to the WWF. Vietnam has also initiated the process of drafting national legislation to ban wildlife trade and its consumption. In the European Union, the 6th Money Laundering Directive, which will come into force at the end of this year, is expected to cover illegal wildlife trade in its new chapter on environmental crime.

Cooperation between the public and the private sector will be required to effectively combat the problem. However, one can hope that the current pandemic has been a shrill wake-up call that will urge governments, legislators and law enforcement worldwide to take immediate and effective action in the crackdown on illegal wildlife trade.





