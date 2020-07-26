July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 'Restoring restrictive measures the last resort and we must all prevent it'

By Katy Turner01231

Following the recent domestic incidents of Covid-19 identified in Limassol, especially the five employees at Wagamama in Limassol Marina, the health ministry on Sunday urged people to be cautious when visiting busy places.

The ministry stressed that all individuals have the social responsibility to protect public health to maintain the island’s good epidemiological picture.

“Reintroduction of restrictive measures is the last resort and we must all prevent such a possibility,” a ministry announcement said.

It is extremely important, despite the relaxation of lockdown measures, that in all cases individual precautionary measures are taken by all citizens, especially when visiting restaurants, supermarkets, department stores, shopping malls, etc where social distancing measures cannot be easily applied, it added.

It is also reminded that the use of a mask is mandatory for employees working in customer service positions, such as cashiers, waiters and chefs. At the same time, the ministry said, staff working and on breaks need to respect social distancing measures.

Regarding the specific restaurant in Limassol Marina, all employees have undergone coronavirus tests and the area has been disinfected for two consecutive days, observing relevant ministry protocols.

Five cases were identified on Saturday which were contacts of people who tested positive in Limassol earlier in the week. Four are contacts of one of the two people tested positive on Friday.

The fifth is a contact of one of the people who tested positive on Thursday, which was itself a contact of a woman who tested positive on Tuesday. This is the fourth person linked to Tuesday’s case that concerned a Cypriot woman who was referred to take a test after displaying symptoms.



